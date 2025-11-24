Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Stock Is Sliding Today: Should Retail Investors Be Worried?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares are trading lower Monday morning after the company reported new data from its exosome-based drug delivery platform. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: In a presentation at the 2025 American Association for Extracellular Vesicles meeting in Salt Lake City, Capricor unveiled a scalable framework for loading therapeutic oligonucleotides into exosomes.

The work focuses on efficiently packaging small interfering RNAs and phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers into engineered exosomes derived from 293F cells using optimized electroporation conditions.

Capricor said both scale-up and scale-out electroporation strategies achieved loading efficiencies comparable to conventional small-volume methods, while enabling production of substantially larger batches of exosome therapeutics.

Management believes the approach could provide a practical pathway to manufacture clinically relevant quantities of loaded exosomes, a key hurdle for advancing the platform into later-stage trials.

Chief Executive Linda Marbán said the findings underscore the strength and versatility of Capricor's exosome technology and its potential to support a broad range of diseases.

Despite Monday's pullback, the update may keep attention on CAPR as investors track progress of its exosome and cell-therapy pipeline.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge gives Capricor a Momentum score of 4.84, with weak price trends across short-, medium- and long-term time frames, signaling limited near-term strength.

CAPR Price Action: Capricor Therapeutics shares were down 19.83 % at $4.61 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

