BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Is Climbing Again Monday: Here's Why Traders Are Circling Back

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trading higher Monday morning as investors reacted to a series of recent, upbeat developments for the artificial-intelligence defense contractor. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The move higher comes with traders focusing again on improving fundamentals and new strategic partnerships. BigBear.ai recently reported third-quarter revenue of $33.14 million and a narrower-than-expected loss of 3 cents per share, while reaffirming its full-year 2025 sales outlook.

Attention also remains on the company's expansion initiatives. BigBear.ai signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's Pahang Aerospace City and partners Easy Lease and Vigilik Technology Investment to embed advanced AI and security capabilities into a planned regional aviation and space hub. The project is expected to support the region's first international spaceport and strengthen border, transportation and infrastructure management.

Earlier this month, BigBear.ai closed its acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative-AI platform for government security. H.C. Wainwright recently reiterated a Buy rating and $8 price target, citing Ask Sage as a major 2026 growth catalyst for shareholders.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge ranks BigBear.ai with a strong Momentum score of 93.86, signaling robust long-term potential despite weak near-term growth indicators.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were up 11.20% at $6.00 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

