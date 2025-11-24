Novo Nordisk, Waldencast And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after Evoke Phase 3 trials data showed that GLP-1 drugs did not demonstrate statistically significant reduction in Alzheimer’s disease progression.

Novo Nordisk shares dipped 9.3% to $43.22 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares tumbled 13.7% to $11.05 in pre-market trading after falling 26% on Friday.

Inventiva ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) declined 6.1% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Inventiva reported its cash position as of Sept. 30, 2025 and its revenues for the first nine months of 2025.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) fell 5.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 46% on Friday.

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) declined 5.5% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported operating results for the second quarter and provided a trading update for the third quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) declined 4.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Friday.

American Axle & Manufacturing Hldngs Inc (NYSE:AXL) fell 3.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE:HAFN) declined 3.4% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:HAFN) declined 3.4% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) fell 3.3% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

