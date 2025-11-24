WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) stock soared Monday after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

Details

Total revenue stood at 171 million Chinese Yuan ($24.0 million), an increase from 70.0 million yuan in the same period of 2024.

Product revenue jumped 428.0% year over year (Y/Y) to 79.2 million yuan ($11.1 million), driven by higher sales of robotaxis and robobuses.

Also Read: WeRide’s New ‘Human-Like’ Driver Assist System Hits Mass Production

Also, Service revenue grew 66.9% Y/Y to 91.8 million yuan ($12.9 million), aided by growth in intelligent data services and autonomous driving operational and technical support.

Robotaxi revenue escalated 761.0% Y/Y to 35.3 million yuan ($5.0 million) in the quarter.

Gross profit surged to 56.3 million yuan ($7.9 million) from 4.56 million yuan a year ago quarter, with gross margin expanding to 32.9% from 6.5% in the prior year quarter.

Non-IFRS adjusted net loss was 275.6 million yuan ($38.7 million), compared to 240.3 million yuan in the year-ago quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, WeRide held 4.50 billion yuan ($631.6 million) in cash and deposits.

Global Expansion

WeRide reached several regulatory milestones, including Abu Dhabi’s first city-level fully driverless robotaxi permit, achieving fleet unit economics breakeven.

In October 2025, WeRide received a city-level Level 4 permit in Abu Dhabi, allowing fully driverless robotaxis and fleet breakeven.

The company currently operates about 150 AVs in the Middle East, with the driverless permit supporting plans to scale the fleet to tens of thousands by 2030.

As of October 31, 2025, WeRide’s autonomous fleet had over 1,600 vehicles, including nearly 750 robotaxis.

Last week, the company disclosed that its Robotaxi has been granted a driverless permit by Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

WeRide plans to begin fully driverless public passenger service in the first half of 2026. Following this regulatory approval, the company now holds AV licenses in eight countries worldwide.

Management Commentary

Jennifer Li, WeRide’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our Hong Kong dual primary listing, supported by reputable institutional investors globally, strengthens our balance sheet and establishes WeRide as an attractive public investment opportunity in autonomous driving.”

Price Action: WRD shares were trading higher by 8.06% to $7.780 premarket at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock