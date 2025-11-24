Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) stock rose Monday after the company unveiled a deeper collaboration with Sunlight Mobility to advance an asset-light operating model.

Details

The move represents a key step in Pony AI's plans to build a scalable and capital-efficient mobility network, supporting faster and more flexible fleet growth in the future.

Building on their June 2024 collaboration, Pony AI has signed a new agreement with Sunlight Mobility, which operates in over 180 Chinese cities, to implement the asset-light model.

The deal underscores growing confidence in Pony AI's business model, as more partners fund fleets and lease its Virtual Driver technology.

Sunlight Mobility will fund the Gen-7 Robotaxi vehicles, with an initial fleet to be deployed in Guangzhou before year-end 2025. The companies intend to broaden the rollout to other major Chinese cities in the coming years.

Sunlight Mobility's platform expertise — spanning user engagement, product features, and fleet dispatch — will enhance efficiency and user experience.

Both companies will integrate their autonomous fleets across platforms, sharing economic benefits in a mutually advantageous setup.

Key Events

Last week, Pony AI introduced its fourth-generation autonomous truck lineup, a redesigned platform built to reduce costs and extend vehicle durability.

The company will report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on November 25, 2025.

Price Action: PONY shares were trading higher by 2.68% to $11.49 premarket at last check Monday.

Image by Samuel Boivin via Shutterstock