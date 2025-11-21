Why Lucid Group Stock Is Bouncing Off All-Time Lows Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is trading higher Friday afternoon, rebounding after the stock hit a fresh 52-week low of $11.46 earlier in the session. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Shares recently changed hands near $12.30 late Friday, more than 7% above the morning bottom, though still down roughly 38% over the past month and far below the 52-week high of $36.40.

The bounce comes as Treasury yields retreat after Federal Reserve officials signaled a more dovish tilt, with futures now heavily pricing a potential 25-basis-point rate cut at the December policy meeting.

Lower-rate expectations are particularly supportive for Lucid, a cash-burning luxury EV start-up whose valuation depends on discounted profits many years in the future.

A softer Fed path reduces financing costs on Lucid's recently issued $875 million convertible note due 2031 and improves the backdrop for any future capital raises needed to fund its Arizona manufacturing complex and ongoing expansion of the high-end Lucid Air sedan lineup.

After weeks of selling driven by disappointing third-quarter results, missed revenue, limited delivery growth and executive turnover, today's macro shift is fueling bargain hunting and short covering in beaten-down growth names.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide four key scores to help investors spot leaders and laggards, Lucid currently carries a Momentum score of 6.37.

