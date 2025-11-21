Why Are Shares of Pfizer Up Today?

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFE) are trading higher after a study found that the company’s new mRNA flu vaccine outperforms traditional shots against predominant strains.

What To Know: A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine said that flu vaccine outperformed the standard flu shot in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The study was funded by the company.

The trial included randomly assigned healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years in the United States, South Africa, and the Philippines. It compared the results of Pfizer’s quadrivalent modRNA influenza vaccine against a control group of licensed inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

The modRNA vaccine had statistically superior efficacy over the control vaccine, with greater immune responses to A/H3N2 and A/H1N1 strains, but was associated with more reactogenicity events, meaning symptoms felt after receiving a vaccine.

PFE Price Action: Shares were up 3.95% and trading at $25.37 at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

