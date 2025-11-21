What's Going On With Elastic Shares Friday?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares are trading lower Friday. The company reported second quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 58 cents. In addition, Elastic reported revenue of $423.48 million, beating the consensus estimate of $418.15 million.

Elastic highlighted strong subscription trends in the quarter, noting that Elastic Cloud revenue rose 22% year-over-year. Current remaining performance obligations climbed 17% year-over-year, supported by increased customer commitments.

The company reported non-GAAP operating income of $70 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 16.5%. Operating cash flow came in at $27 million, and cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.396 billion at the end of the quarter.

CEO Ash Kulkarni said the company "beat the high end of guidance across all metrics," pointing to broad demand and AI-driven growth across its product portfolio. Elastic also announced new AI and observability features, customer metric gains and continued product expansions during the quarter.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share between 63 cents and 65 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 60 cents. Furthermore, Elastic anticipates revenue between $437.00 million and $439.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $430.34 million.

FY26 Outlook: Elastic raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $2.29 and $2.35 to between $2.40 and $2.46, versus the consensus estimate of $2.36. It also raised its revenue guidance from between $1.69 billion and $1.70 billion to between $1.71 billion and $1.72 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Neutral rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $111 to $90.

maintained a Neutral rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $111 to $90. Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $134 to $108.

maintained a Buy rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $134 to $108. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Elastic and maintained a $130 price target.

maintained a Buy rating on Elastic and maintained a $130 price target. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $110 to $90.

maintained an Outperform rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $110 to $90. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained an Overweight rating on Elastic and lowered the price target from $120 to $110.

See Also: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; BJ’s Wholesale Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

ESTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Elastic shares are trading 12.86% lower at $71.53, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



