Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has entered a multi-year partnership with Team USA and will serve as a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, expanding the company’s presence in global sports sponsorship ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles event.

Under the agreement, Intuit becomes the exclusive partner in the “financial management software” category. The initiative also builds on Intuit’s long-standing ties to Los Angeles, including its naming rights deal for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The collaboration will include programs that assist small businesses involved in the Games, free tax-filing support for select athletes through TurboTax, and expanded financial-education efforts for local communities across the Los Angeles region.

As part of the sponsorship, the Intuit Dome will host five-on-five men’s and women’s basketball during the Games, retaining its commercial name — a noteworthy deviation from standard Olympic branding practices and a significant boost for Intuit’s global visibility.

For Intuit, the partnership also reinforces efforts to deepen engagement with small businesses and individual taxpayers through large-scale cultural events.

The timing of the agreement coincides with heightened investor attention on Intuit’s broader growth strategy. A recent market update, Intuit Stock Holds Steady Following Q1 Earnings, highlighted the company’s continued shift toward AI-powered products and long-term platform expansion.

Intuit reported first-quarter revenue of $3.89 billion, beating expectations, with adjusted earnings per share of $3.34, also ahead of forecasts. The company posted 18% year-over-year revenue growth and repurchased $851 million worth of its own shares during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Intuit expects second-quarter revenue to rise 14% to 15%, reflecting continued momentum across its business segments.

Price Action: INTU shares were trading higher by 3.64% to $660.63 at last check Friday.

