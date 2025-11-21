AMC Entertainment Recently Beat Revenue But Sits Near 52-Week Lows: Could A Rebound Be Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares were little changed Friday morning, trading around $2.09, as investors weighed a steep month-long slide against upbeat third-quarter results.

What To Know: Earlier this month AMC reported third-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $1.23 billion even as sales fell 3.6% from a year ago.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share and a wider net loss of $298 million, largely tied to non-cash charges from a July debt refinancing that management has called transformative. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $122 million.

CEO Adam Aron highlighted strong per-customer metrics, including record admissions revenue of $12.25 per patron and near-record food and beverage spending, helped by premium releases and a partnership with Taylor Swift that generated $50 million in box-office receipts.

Aron said AMC expects the fourth quarter to be its strongest in six years, supported by upcoming titles such as "Wicked" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Price Action: The stock has dropped nearly 28% over the past month and now trades just above its 52-week low of $2.05, giving the company a market value near $1.1 billion and well below its $5.56 high.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, a key data point shows AMC holding a Growth score of 33.89, while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends all screen as negative.

