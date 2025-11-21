Plug Power Stock Dips After Its Wild Week: Here's Why

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is trading marginally lower at around $1.85 Friday morning after a volatile week sparked by the fuel-cell maker's latest financing move. Earlier in the week the company unveiled a $375 million private offering of convertible senior notes due 2033, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $56.25 million.

What To Know: Plug plans to use about $243 million of the proceeds to retire costly 15% secured debentures and repurchase a portion of its 7% 2026 convertible notes, while also bolstering working capital. The refinancing carries a 6.75% coupon and is unsecured, a shift that is expected to save roughly $20 million per year in interest and free up assets previously pledged as collateral.

JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock and removed his price forecast, calling the move a logical step in Plug's de-leveraging effort but highlighting dilution risk if shares move above $3, when noteholders can convert. Plug reiterated 2025 and 2026 guidance that targets margin expansion and positive EBITDA by year-end 2026.

Shares sit about 8% lower over the past five sessions and trade well below the 52-week high of $4.58.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide four key scores to help identify the strongest and weakest stocks to buy and sell, show Plug Power with a robust Momentum Score of 92.18 but a weak Growth Score of 14.03, while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends all remain negative.

