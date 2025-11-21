mF International (MFI) Stock Is Trending Friday: What's Going On?

mF International Limited (NASDAQ:MFI) shares are trading higher and trending Friday morning. The Hong Kong–based company earlier unveiled plans to raise $500 million through a private investment in public equity to launch a digital-asset treasury strategy. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The deal, with accredited institutional investors, covers 50 million newly issued Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $10.00 per share. mF expects the transaction to close around Dec. 1, subject to customary conditions.

The company plans to use most of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and build out a dedicated digital-asset treasury operation, with the remainder earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Because the securities are being sold via private placement, they will initially be unregistered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption.

mF said further updates on its digital-asset treasury plans will follow as the strategy is implemented.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, MFI holds a strong Momentum Score of 93.63, reflecting notable recent price strength despite neutral trends across short-, medium- and long-term horizons.

MFI Price Action: mF International shares were higher by 75.41% at $19.40 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

