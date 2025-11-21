Mobile-Health Network Solutions Shares Rocket On AI Data Center Acquisitions Deal

Mobile-Health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares are trading higher after the company disclosed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PPG PP GRID SDN. BHD.

The deal entails acquiring project companies developing two high-capacity, AI-optimized data centers in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Monetary Details

Under the MOU, MNDR is expected to provide PPG with up to $120 million in compensation for the acquisition of these assets.

The payment may be made through the phased issuance of up to three million (3,000,000) Class A ordinary shares, valued at $40 each, which is over 13 times their $3.04 market price at yesterday's close.

PPG will secure all permits and land rights for the data centers, while MNDR retains majority control, with PPG founders joining the board.

The deal, subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals, is expected to result in a definitive SPA being signed within 90 days.

Acquired Assets

The data centers include a 25MW facility, planned for completion in the third quarter of 2027, with the possibility of early activation before the fourth quarter of 2026.

The other 150MW facility is targeted for completion by the end of 2028.

Once finished, these data centers will power and support the growth of MNDR's AI-driven health and technology ecosystem.

Management Commentary

“By securing these data centers and the low-cost green energy they will provide, we can significantly reduce the long-term costs of operating our ecosystem’s high-density workloads, thereby ensuring maximum scalability for this unique platform,” MNDR Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng said.

“In addition, these data centers and the excess AI computing power they offer will facilitate the global launch of two other new services: our Token as a Service (TaaS) and AI-Powered Healthcare Platform as a Service (APaaS). These services can help position us as a catalyst in supporting the growing digital transformations currently in progress across Southeast Asia and Africa.”

Price Action: MNDR shares are up 28.62% at $3.91 at the last check on Friday.

Photo: Shutterstock