Elastic, Veeva Systems, HIVE Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Friday.

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) fell sharply in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

Elastic reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of 58 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $423.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $418.16 million.

Elastic shares tumbled 12.3% to $72.02 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Luda Technology Group Ltd (NYSE:LUD) dipped 11.1% to $8.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Thursday.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) fell 9.7% to $34.00 in pre-market trading as the company announced a $100 million stock repurchase plan.

Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) fell 8.4% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) fell 6.7% to $252.40 in pre-market trading. Veeva Systems posted upbeat results for the third quarter after Thursday's closing bell. Veeva also raised its fiscal year earnings and revenue estimates to ranges above the analyst estimates.

American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ:ABTC) declined 6.3% to $4.29 in pre-market trading.

Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) fell 6.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) declined 5.9% to $29.90 in pre-market trading. Indivior concluded Legacy U.S. Department of Justice matter by paying $295 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) fell 5.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Hive Digital Technologies filed for mixed shelf.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) fell 5.5% to $109.99 in pre-market trading.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) fell 2.1% to $3.17 in pre-market trading.

