Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Intuit, the parent company of QuickBooks, Credit Karma and TurboTax, reported first-quarter revenue of approximately $3.89 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.09 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Intuit said it expects second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 14% to 15%. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $3.63 to $3.68 per share, versus estimates of $3.83 per share.

Intuit shares jumped 3.2% to $658.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) surged 49.4% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with The City of Socorro and Socorro Electric Cooperative to collaborate on accelerating transportation electrification, modernizing local electric infrastructure and strengthening community resilience.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) surged 49.4% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with The City of Socorro and Socorro Electric Cooperative to collaborate on accelerating transportation electrification, modernizing local electric infrastructure and strengthening community resilience. Mobile-Health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) surged 45.4% to $4.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:MNDR) surged 45.4% to $4.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE:SBEV) rose 33.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the beverage company filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Fort Lauderdale-based company posted no net revenue in the third quarter, compared with $981,858 in the same quarter last year, according to unaudited financials.

(NYSE:SBEV) rose 33.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the beverage company filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Fort Lauderdale-based company posted no net revenue in the third quarter, compared with $981,858 in the same quarter last year, according to unaudited financials. Enviri Corp (NYSE:NVRI) gained 31.5% to $17.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced sale of Clean Earth to Veolia for $3.04 billion and taxable spin-off of Harsco Environmental and Rail Businesses to shareholders.

(NYSE:NVRI) gained 31.5% to $17.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced sale of Clean Earth to Veolia for $3.04 billion and taxable spin-off of Harsco Environmental and Rail Businesses to shareholders. S cage Future – ADR (NASDAQ:SCAG) surged 21.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:SCAG) surged 21.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Thursday. Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) gained 20.5% to $0.92 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:TSE) gained 20.5% to $0.92 in pre-market trading. New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) gained 19.8% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 25% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:NFE) gained 19.8% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 25% on Thursday. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) rose 8.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

(NASDAQ:IKT) rose 8.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP) rose 4.6% to $24.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) tumbled 25.3% to $0.31 in pre-market trading. The company announced interim Phase 1 data from its ongoing first-in-human trial evaluating PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation, or in patients who have failed prior BRAF/MEK inhibition.

(NASDAQ:KTTA) tumbled 25.3% to $0.31 in pre-market trading. The company announced interim Phase 1 data from its ongoing first-in-human trial evaluating PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation, or in patients who have failed prior BRAF/MEK inhibition. Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) declined 16.2% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after falling 37% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:SGBX) declined 16.2% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after falling 37% on Thursday. VisionSys AI Inc (NASDAQ:VSA) fell 15.8% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Thursday. VisionSys AI recently announced the pricing of a $12 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:VSA) fell 15.8% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Thursday. VisionSys AI recently announced the pricing of a $12 million registered direct offering. Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ:PBM) fell 14% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:PBM) fell 14% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Thursday. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) dipped 12.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading.

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) shares dipped 12.3% to $72.02 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

(NYSE:ESTC) shares dipped 12.3% to $72.02 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results. Luda Technology Group Ltd (NYSE:LUD) dipped 11.1% to $8.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Thursday.

(NYSE:LUD) dipped 11.1% to $8.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Thursday. Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) fell 8.4% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:SGML) fell 8.4% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) fell 6.7% to $252.40 in pre-market trading. Veeva Systems posted upbeat results for the third quarter after Thursday's closing bell. Veeva also raised its fiscal year earnings and revenue estimates to ranges above the analyst estimates.

(NYSE:VEEV) fell 6.7% to $252.40 in pre-market trading. Veeva Systems posted upbeat results for the third quarter after Thursday's closing bell. Veeva also raised its fiscal year earnings and revenue estimates to ranges above the analyst estimates. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) fell 5.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Hive Digital Technologies filed for mixed shelf.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock