Bloom Energy Stock Soars On AI Data Center Demand: What's Going On?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading higher Thursday morning, extending a powerful rally driven by the company's pivot to powering AI data centers. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Nvidia’s blowout earnings and 56% surge in data center revenue confirm the acceleration of AI infrastructure buildouts, directly validating the massive electricity demand thesis that is driving Bloom Energy’s stock higher.

As Nvidia chips power the AI boom for shared customers like Oracle, investors potentially view Bloom's fuel cells as the essential infrastructure needed to solve the critical power shortages threatening to slow this expansion.

The stock is also continuing its recovery from recent volatility as investors cheer the fuel cell maker’s solidified position in the AI energy trade.

What Else: Sentiment remains lifted by a blockbuster third quarter, where Bloom reported $519 million in revenue, a 57% year-over-year surge that crushed Wall Street estimates.

Management cited insatiable electricity demand from hyperscalers as a key tailwind, highlighted by a massive strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and collaborations with Oracle.

Analysts have aggressively chased the stock higher, viewing the company's recent $2.5 billion convertible note offering as a necessary war chest for rapid capacity expansion rather than dilutive downside.

Firms including Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna have hiked price targets to $155 and $157, respectively. With shares already up nearly 400% year-to-date, today's gains reinforce the market’s view that the hydrogen player has transformed into a critical infrastructure asset for the AI era.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this explosive trajectory, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign Bloom Energy a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.33.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were higher by 7.38% at $116.97 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

