The Palo Alto Networks logo in blue on a white sign, mounted on the facade of a modern office building with blue glass windows against a clear blue sky.
November 20, 2025 8:16 AM 2 min read

Palo Alto, Vizsla Silver, NetEase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) fell 4.6% to $190.90 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Palo Alto Networks reported upbeat first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 and also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of 89 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Palo Alto also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-gen observability platform built to scale with AI

Palo Alto Networks shares dipped 4.6% to $190.90 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares dipped 38.8% to $122.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 506% on Wednesday.
  • Vizsla Silver Corp (NYSE:VZLA) fell 12.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $250 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) fell 5.6% to $5.23 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) declined 5.1% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) fell 3.4% to $19.44 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
  • NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) declined 3.2% to $129.15 in pre-market trading after it reported fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday.
  • Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) fell 2.8% to $122.12 in pre-market trading. Albemarle shares gained 3.5% on Wednesday after BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price target on the stock from $125 to $136.    

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$122.30-2.69%
Overview
FINV Logo
FINVFinVolution Group
$5.38-2.89%
FWRD Logo
FWRDForward Air Corp
$19.44-3.43%
KYTX Logo
KYTXKyverna Therapeutics Inc
$8.240.12%
NTES Logo
NTESNetEase Inc
$129.49-2.95%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$194.10-2.90%
VZLA Logo
VZLAVizsla Silver Corp
$4.05-13.3%
WSHP Logo
WSHPWeShop Holdings Ltd
$117.00-41.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved