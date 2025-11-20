Palo Alto, Vizsla Silver, NetEase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) fell 4.6% to $190.90 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Palo Alto Networks reported upbeat first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 and also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of 89 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Palo Alto also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-gen observability platform built to scale with AI

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares dipped 38.8% to $122.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 506% on Wednesday.

Vizsla Silver Corp (NYSE:VZLA) fell 12.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $250 million convertible senior notes offering.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) fell 5.6% to $5.23 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) declined 5.1% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) fell 3.4% to $19.44 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) declined 3.2% to $129.15 in pre-market trading after it reported fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) fell 2.8% to $122.12 in pre-market trading. Albemarle shares gained 3.5% on Wednesday after BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price target on the stock from $125 to $136.

