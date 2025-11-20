e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares climbed Thursday after the company announced its expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The brand is partnering with Sephora to bring its full range of cosmetics to consumers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

International Expansion

The launch marks e.l.f.’s first retail presence in the GCC and follows growing online demand ahead of the rollout.

e.l.f. has built a strong digital footprint in the region, where social-media penetration ranks among the world’s highest.

The company noted that the GCC was its most-requested region without a retail footprint, with social mentions rising dramatically.

The Rollout

Starting November 21, e.l.f. products will appear in all 70 Sephora stores throughout the six GCC nations.

Additionally, shoppers in the region can already purchase the full e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN lines via Sephora’s online platform, sephora.me.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sephora, a best-in-class, brand building retailer, to answer our community’s call and bring e.l.f. directly to their doorstep in the GCC,” said Jennie Laar, Chief Commercial Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. She added that the company remains committed to offering premium-quality products at exceptional value in the region.

e.l.f. currently generates roughly 20% of its net sales from outside the U.S. The GCC launch marks a deeper push into global markets and underscores the brand’s ambition to expand its international business.

In its recently reported second-quarter results, the firm said it sees fiscal year 2026 earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.85.

The company also announced guidance for full fiscal year net sales in a range of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion.

Price Action: ELF shares were trading higher by 1.91% to $72.59 premarket at last check Thursday.

