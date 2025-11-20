WeRide Secures Switzerland's First Driverless Robotaxi Permit

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its Robotaxi has been granted a driverless permit by Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

With this, the organisation allows fully autonomous operation on public roads in the Furttal region.

It marks Switzerland's first-ever driverless Robotaxi permit for passenger service.

With this permit, WeRide becomes the only company worldwide with autonomous driving approvals in eight countries, including Switzerland, China, the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Singapore, France, Belgium, and the United States.

Significance

Under the permit, WeRide's Robotaxis, under the "iamo" pilot, will begin fully driverless commercial operations after testing, covering 110 km with 460 stops at up to 80 km/h.

Trials with safety drivers are underway across Furttal to ensure compliance with Swiss regulations.

Once approved, vehicles will be remotely monitored by Eurobus, with fully autonomous passenger service expected in the first half of 2026.

WeRide plans to eventually expand to a mixed fleet of Robotaxis and Robobuses, which will be the first in Switzerland.

Recent Key Events

Notably, last week, WeRide and Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) announced that they received approval from Singapore's Land Transport Authority to begin autonomous vehicle (AV) testing with WeRide's full Autonomously Intelligent Ride fleet in the Punggol district.

Earlier this month, WeRide disclosed that its one-stage, end-to-end Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), developed in collaboration with top-tier supplier Bosch, has officially entered mass production.

Price Action: WRD shares are up 3.78% at $7.420 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

