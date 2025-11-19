Super Micro Stock Surges After The Bell: Here's Why

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session, getting a boost following strong third-quarter earnings results from Nvidia.

What To Know: Super Micro stock is rising alongside several AI-linked stocks that are beneficiaries of Nvidia’s AI ecosystem. Super Micro is a Nvidia collaborator and uses the company’s GPUs in its server systems.

Super Micro announced in October plans to deliver next-generation Nvidia AI platforms, including the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL144 and Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL144 CPX in 2026 under an expanded collaboration.

Nvidia reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Wednesday and issued strong guidance for the fourth quarter, outpacing even the most bullish analyst estimates.

“The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in the company’s third-quarter release.

After the market close on Wednesday, Super Micro also announced the latest addition to the AMD-based Instinct MI350 series of GPU-optimized solutions. Super Micro designed the new system for organizations that need the high-end performance of AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, but require an air-cooled environment.

The company’s GPU solutions are designed to offer maximum performance for AI and inference at scale across cloud service providers and enterprises. Super Micro said on Wednesday that its 10U server with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs is currently shipping.

“Supermicro leads the industry with the most experience in delivering high-performance solutions in AI and HPC for our customers,” said Vik Malyala, senior vice president of Technology and AI at Super Micro.

“The addition of the new air-cooled AMD Instinct MI355X GPU systems expands and strengthens our portfolio of AI solutions and gives customers more choices as they build next-generation data centers.”

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro shares were up 3.79% in after-hours, trading at $35 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Several other AI-related names are getting a lift in after hours following Nvidia’s strong results.

