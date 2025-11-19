Amentum Stock Jumped During Market Hours: Here's What You Need To Know

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) shares traded significantly higher during Wednesday’s session and flattened after the market closed. In light of the Trump administration’s aggressive nuclear energy expansion policies, investors are paying more attention to the company’s position in U.S. nuclear infrastructure.

What To Know: Amentum is a key participant in the administration’s nuclear buildout plans because it oversees about 90% of the United States’ nuclear infrastructure for the Department of Energy, as reported by Citron Research’s Andrew Left. The company manages nuclear weapons complex operations, defense nuclear facilities, new reactor engineering and operations, and radioactive waste cleanup at major sites.

In May, President Trump’s executive order requiring 400 GW of nuclear capacity by 2050, which is a fourfold increase from current levels. The administration’s $250 billion Department of Energy’s loan program should heavily concentrate on nuclear projects over the next four years. For Example, the Department of Energy recently announced a $1 billion loan for the restart of Three Mile Island.

With major tech companies needing nuclear power to power the operations of data center, Trump’s energy policy ties nuclear expansion to AI infrastructure needs. This trend is able to be seen from Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) involvement in the Iowa reactor restart, along with Microsoft Corp‘s (NASDAQ:MSFT) partnership for 835 MW at Three Mile Island.

Amentum’s nuclear business has legally required, national security-classified, multi-decade contracts with bipartisan support and guaranteed funding, unlike defense contractors who might be subject to scrutiny from the DOGE budget.

AMTM Analyst Ratings

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons initiated coverage on Amentum with a Neutral rating and a price target of $25 as of Nov.19.

Recent analyst actions for AMTM show a mixed outlook, with ratings ranging from “Underweight” to “Buy.” Prior to this, BTIG reiterated its “Buy” rating on the company on Oct. 27, placing a higher target of $30.00.

Further back, JP Morgan also initiated coverage on AMTM with a “Neutral” rating in early October, aligning with BTIG’s price target of $30.00. In September, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded its rating to “Overweight” from “Neutral,” raising the target from $25.00 to $35.00. Conversely, Morgan Stanley maintained its “Underweight” rating but slightly increased the target price to $20.00 from $19.00.

AMTM Price Action: Amentum shares were flat at 0.16% at $25.56 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

