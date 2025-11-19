Block (XYZ) Shares Rally On Bullish 3-Year Outlook, $5B Buyback

Block Inc (NYSE:XYZ) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon after the fintech company unveiled a three-year financial outlook at its 2025 Investor Day.

What To Know: The company outlined a strategy focused on profitable growth and operating leverage, projecting it will achieve the “Rule of 40” in 2026 and sustain that metric through 2028.

Long-term guidance highlights include:

Gross Profit: Expected to grow in the mid-teens annually, reaching approximately $15.8 billion by 2028.

Expected to grow in the mid-teens annually, reaching approximately $15.8 billion by 2028. Profitability: Adjusted Operating Income is projected to grow roughly 30% annually to $4.6 billion, with Adjusted EPS reaching $5.50 by 2028.

Adjusted Operating Income is projected to grow roughly 30% annually to $4.6 billion, with Adjusted EPS reaching $5.50 by 2028. Cash Flow: The company introduced a new non-GAAP Cash Flow measure, expected to reach more than $4 billion (25% of Gross Profit) by 2028.

For the near term, Block forecasts 2026 Gross Profit to rise 17% year-over-year to $11.98 billion, with adjusted EPS growing over 30% to $3.20. Bolstering investor sentiment, the company also noted a $5 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

COO and CFO Amrita Ahuja emphasized the firm's focus on “scale and efficiency” across its Square and Cash App ecosystems.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reinforcing this positive outlook, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Block a standout Growth score of 94.89.

XYZ Price Action: Block closed higher by 7.56% at $62 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

