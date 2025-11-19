MARA Holdings Stock Slides As Bitcoin Breaches $90,000 Level

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) are trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, swept up in a broader sell-off of crypto-linked stocks as Bitcoin tumbled below the key $90,000 threshold. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Bitcoin was last seen trading near $89,000 Wednesday afternoon, dragging down the sector amid what some analysts fear is the onset of a bear market. The crypto downturn has triggered over $538 million in trader liquidations in the past 24 hours, heavily impacting sentiment for miners like MARA.

The drop puts pressure on MARA shortly after its third-quarter earnings report, released earlier this month. While the company posted a massive 92% year-over-year revenue surge and holds a formidable treasury of 52,850 BTC, it recently faced price target cuts from analysts at Rosenblatt and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Despite the company’s strategic pivot into AI and power generation, intended to reduce reliance on pure-play mining, analysts cited limited near-term visibility and slower hashrate growth as reasons for caution.

For now, MARA's massive Bitcoin hoard acts as a double-edged sword, amplifying volatility as investors react to the day’s steep decline in spot crypto prices.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings further illustrate this mixed profile, highlighting a near-perfect Growth score of 99.66 that contrasts sharply with a weak Momentum rating of 11.05.

MARA Price Action: MARA Holdings shares closed Wednesday down 6.57% at $11.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

