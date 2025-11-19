BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock Slides Wednesday As Bitcoin Breaks Below $90,000

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, pressured by a broader downturn in the cryptocurrency sector as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falls below the $90,000 level. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline highlights the stock’s high correlation to digital asset prices, driven by its aggressive treasury strategy. BitMine recently disclosed that its crypto and cash holdings have grown to $11.8 billion, solidifying its position as the largest single Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holder.

The company currently holds over 3.55 million Ethereum tokens, representing 2.9% of the total ETH supply, and is pursuing a long-term goal of acquiring 5% of the network.

Despite immediate market headwinds, the company remains focused on expansion. BitMine recently appointed Chi Tsang as CEO and added three independent directors to support its growth.

Furthermore, Chairman Tom Lee remains adamant that the “crypto cycle top is 12-36 months away,” comparing the current opportunity in blockchain to the early internet era.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data further reflects this volatility, marking the stock’s short and medium-term price trends as bearish while identifying the long-term trend as bullish.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were down 8.71% at $29.44 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

