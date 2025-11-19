Rivian Stock Hits 52-Week High Then Stumbles Amid Market Anxieties

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, continuing to retreat from a recent 52-week high despite a streak of positive developments. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Rivian shares are down about 18% over the past week. The pullback comes even after the EV maker reported a third-quarter revenue beat, achieved its first consolidated gross profit and announced the spin-off of its AI unit, Mind Robotics.

However, these strategic wins are currently being overshadowed by macro anxieties. Recent, hawkish Federal Reserve commentary regarding sticky inflation has renewed concerns over a December interest rate cut.

The macro backdrop has sparked investor concern for Rivian, which aims to launch its R2 platform in early 2026. Higher rates directly increase the cost of financing this future growth and compress the present value of its long-term cash flows.

Adding to the pressure, the broader market is holding its breath for Nvidia's earnings after the bell. With consensus estimates calling for earnings per share of $1.25, and options markets pricing in a massive $320 billion market cap swing, investors appear to be de-risking volatile tech holdings like Rivian until the AI bellwether helps clarify broader market direction late Wednesday.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the intraday weakness, Benzinga Edge data highlights the stock’s underlying strength with a robust Momentum score of 74.12 and bullish price trends across all time horizons.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 3.89% at $14.40 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

