What's Going On With Freight Technologies Stock Today?

Shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) are trading higher Wednesday after the shipping technology company launched an AI-powered tool.

What To Know: Freight Technologies announced the commercial launch of Zayren, a machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed for cross-border and domestic over-the-road freight shipments across Mexico and the United States.

The AI-based tool provides real-time freight-rate predictions and enables users to access instant pricing insights for cross-border and domestic loads.

“We’re giving shippers, brokers, and carriers the tools to move faster, cut costs, and gain unprecedented transparency,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies. “As cross-border logistics become ever more complex, Zayren delivers smarter, data-driven decision-making capabilities that operators need to be successful in this market.”

Looking ahead, Freight Technologies plans to deploy voice-enabled AI agents with additional logistics functionalities in 2026. These capabilities are being developed internally by the company’s AI Lab, further expanding Fr8Tech’s in-house AI-driven automation across the freight transportation ecosystem.

Freight Technologies is expected to report third-quarter earnings early December.

FRGT Price Action: Freight Technologies shares were up 74.23%, trading at $1.16 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

