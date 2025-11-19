Why Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Stock Is Down 45% Today

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) shares are trading sharply lower Wednesday morning following the announcement of an all-stock acquisition of dual-CAR T programs from Factor Bioscience. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While the deal expands Tempest’s pipeline, the market is reacting negatively to significant shareholder dilution. Tempest will issue roughly 8.27 million new shares to Factor, equivalent to 65% of the company's outstanding stock. To mitigate this, existing shareholders will receive warrants exercisable at $18.48 per share.

The transaction creates a leadership shakeup, with Factor co-founder Dr. Matt Angel set to replace Stephen Brady as CEO upon the deal’s expected closing in early 2026.

Strategically, Tempest gains the clinical-stage TPST-2003 program and projects that the deal, alongside new investment commitments, will extend its cash runway into mid-2027.

TPST Price Action: Tempest Therapeutics shares were down 50% at $4.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $4.95, according to Benzinga Pro data.

