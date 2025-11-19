Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) stock surged after the China-based automotive supply-chain platform unveiled a new cooperation framework aimed at accelerating its international scale.

The company stated that the agreement is designed to expand its global footprint in both the passenger-vehicle aftermarket parts and its emerging special-purpose vehicle (SPV) portfolio.

Autozi signed a strategic cooperation framework with Wanshan International Trading Co. to build and operate a shared supply-chain cloud platform.

The initiative combines Autozi’s extensive domestic parts catalog and developing SPV capabilities with Wanshan’s overseas distribution channels and global trade experience, aiming to generate $1 billion in cumulative international sales within three years.

Both companies will merge logistics resources, digital tools, operational insights, and after-sales functions into the co-developed cloud system.

Autozi will supply its extensive inventory of passenger-vehicle parts, while Wanshan will contribute international market pathways and on-the-ground expertise in key global regions.

The combined platform aims to coordinate orders, cross-border fulfillment, and support services more efficiently than traditional export pipelines.

Long-Term Growth Ambitions

Autozi expects the collaboration to broaden its revenue base overseas and enhance margins as its SaaS-enabled supply-chain tools integrate with Wanshan’s established global trade network.

The platform is intended to scale alongside Autozi’s expansion into SPVs, EV core components, and any additional business lines it integrates through future strategic initiatives.

In a separate update, the company previously outlined plans to accelerate growth through a new strategy built on capitalization, digitalization, and globalization.

The new Wanshan partnership functions as a concrete step within that framework by creating a unified export channel for current aftermarket offerings and future SPV and EV-component businesses.

Price Action: AZI shares were trading higher by 34.52% to $0.1021 at last check Wednesday.

