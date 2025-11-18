Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Tumbles 30% In 1 Month: What's Going On?

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading lower Tuesday afternoon, pressured by earnings disappointment and extending a slide that has left the plant-based meat maker down more than 30% over the past month. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline follows the company's third-quarter results and cautious outlook. Beyond Meat reported third-quarter net revenue of about $70 million, down 13% year-over-year, as a 10% drop in product volume and lower net revenue per pound reflected weak category demand.

U.S. retail sales fell about 18%, U.S. foodservice declined more than 27%, and international retail slipped mid-single digits, while international foodservice rose slightly.

The company posted a net loss of $1.44 per share and an adjusted loss of 47 cents, wider than Wall Street's expected 31 cent loss.

For the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat guided net revenue to a range of $60 million to $65 million, below analyst expectations of around $70 million, reinforcing concerns about slowing growth and competitive pressures.

CEO Ethan Brown pointed to recent financing transactions and what he called three key "building blocks" for transformation, including reducing leverage, extending debt maturities and adding liquidity, but traders remain focused on near-term demand and margin headwinds.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Beyond Meat shows a weak Momentum score of 2.64 and Growth score of 3.35, two of the four critical scores designed to help investors spot the strongest and weakest stocks to buy and sell.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares closed Tuesday down 3.85% at $1, according to Benzinga Pro data.

