Nebius (NBIS) Pops Today: What's Going On With This AI Stock?

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday afternoon, rebounding after last week's sharp sell-off that followed a mixed third-quarter report and dilution worries. Here’s what investors need to know.

NBIS is among today’s top performers. Get the complete analysis here.

What To Know: The AI infrastructure provider previously dropped nearly 9% after posting third-quarter revenue of $146.1 million, missing Wall Street estimates near $153.7 million, and issuing a full-year revenue outlook of $500 million to $550 million, below the roughly $578 million analysts had projected.

Sentiment was further pressured by an equity distribution agreement allowing the sale of up to 25 million Class A shares.

Thursday’s bounce comes as investors reassess the long-term growth story. Despite the guidance reset, Nebius delivered roughly 237% year-over-year revenue growth and continues to ramp capacity aggressively.

The company recently announced a $3 billion, five-year infrastructure deal with Meta Platforms and plans to expand compute capacity to 2.5GW by 2026, positioning Nebius as a key supplier in the AI data-center build-out.

Analysts at Northland Capital Markets have a $211 price target, while D.A. Davidson reiterates a $150 target and calls Nebius a "top AI pick," arguing that recent weakness could represent a buying opportunity. The Tuesday advance comes even as broader tech benchmarks trade mostly lower.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Nebius holds a strong 98.57 Momentum score, with medium- and long-term uptrends, though short-term sentiment remains weak.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 6.58% at $91.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

How To Buy NBIS Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Nebius — be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Nebius, which is trading at $93.34 at some point on Tuesday, $100 would buy you 1.07 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit from the share price decline

Read Also:

• Meta Wins FTC Antitrust Case, Not A Social Media Monopoly.

Image: Shutterstock