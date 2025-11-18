Tech Stocks Are Down, But Netflix Is Up: What's Going On?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, defying broader tech sector volatility and a price target reduction from JPMorgan. The rebound follows a rocky start to the week after the company began trading on a 10-for-1 split-adjusted basis. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Earlier in the day, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Neutral rating on the streaming giant but lowered his price forecast from $127.50 to $124.

Anmuth cited mounting investor concerns regarding media dealmaking, rising competition, and the company's next growth phase. He noted the stock had recently underperformed the S&P 500, falling 11% since third-quarter earnings.

However, investors appear to be looking past the downgrade to the company’s long-term fundamentals. Anmuth highlighted that Netflix's advertising business has reached “critical scale,” now boasting 190 million monthly active ad viewers. He projects ad revenue will more than double in 2025 and jump another 46% to $4.3$ billion in 2026.

While the broader Nasdaq-100 faced selling pressure due to sector rotation, Netflix is finding support. With projected 2026 revenue of $50 billion and strong free cash flow estimates, the market is shaking off fears regarding M&A distractions to focus on Netflix’s organic growth execution.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings show a particularly strong Quality score of 85.21, indicating high operational excellence and financial health for Netflix.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 3.51% at $114.11 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

