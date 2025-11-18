Why Is Gorilla Technology (GRRR) Stock Up Today?

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) are rising Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance.

GRRR stock is showing exceptional strength. Find out why here.

What To Know: Gorilla Technology had its strongest third quarter yet. The company brought in $26.5 million in revenue, marking 32% growth on a year-over-year basis. Gorilla Technology also reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, up from 24 cents per share in the prior year’s quarter

Shares were up almost 10% at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Gorilla reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance. The company expects revenue to be between $100 million to $110 million, versus market expectations of $99.85 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $20 million and $25 million.

Gorilla Technology also issued a forecast for 2026. The company expects full-year revenue for 2026 to be in the range of $137 million to $200 million versus estimates of $155.11 million. The company’s strong outlook is underpinned by the anticipated completion of the initial phase of a Southeast Asia AI data center project in the first quarter of next year, which is expected to contribute $100 million of revenue per year from 2026 to 2028.

"With our capital structure now a strength, not a constraint, we are operating from a position of exceptional financial flexibility. Reducing debt to $15.1 million, lifting total cash to $121.4 million, and beginning to fund major AI data centre projects has transformed our balance sheet into a source of funding for growth,” said CFO Bruce Bower.

Gorilla Technology said it ended the quarter with $110.2 million in unrestricted cash.

GRRR Price Action: Shares were up 9.94%, trading at $13.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock