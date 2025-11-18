What's Up With The Ondas Holdings Stock Rally Today?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are surging higher on Tuesday. The company announced that it successfully acquired Sentry CS Ltd (Sentrycs), a leading global provider of Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-UAS technology based in Israel.

ONDS stock is racing ahead of the pack. Get the market research here.

What To Know: Through the acquisition, Ondas positions itself as a comprehensive provider of solutions against hostile drones by diversifying its product lines and increasing its presence in the Counter-UAS market. The agreement expands Ondas’ global presence to over 25 countries while reducing collateral damage by combining hard and soft mitigation capabilities.

With the help of Sentrycs’ Protocol Manipulation technology, unauthorized drones can be precisely identified, tracked and taken over without interfering with nearby communications networks, or needing to jam or spoof them. The company’s solutions enable safe mitigation in crowded, heavily regulated environments and are used in the defense, public safety, aviation and critical infrastructure markets.

Eric Brock, chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings and co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), stated, “Sentrycs has built one of the most trusted and operationally validated cyber-C-UAS solutions in the market. With drone threats accelerating across defense, public safety and critical infrastructure sectors, we believe adding Sentrycs’ leading detection and takeover technology, particularly in combination with our Iron Drone Raider, positions Ondas as one of the most capable global providers of layered counter-UAS solutions.”

Currently, Ondas is experiencing a lot of momentum, driven primarily by demand for autonomous defense and security systems. The company reported record quarterly revenue last week, citing continued execution on record-high backlog and bookings. Ondas also increased its revenue outlook for 2025 and 2026 during its third-quarter earnings call.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 14.31% at $7.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro. Right now, the stock is sitting about 40% below its 52-week high $11.69.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock