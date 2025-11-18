Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) and EVIDENT Group have entered a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening access to verified sustainability data within the fast-growing market for tokenized real-world assets.

The announcement sent Diginex's shares soaring as investors backed the company's deeper expansion into ESG-focused digital infrastructure.

The agreement will integrate Diginex's sustainability reporting technology directly into EVIDENT's licensed digital-asset platform, giving asset managers and investment partners on-chain tools to authenticate environmental and governance metrics.

This enhancement comes as institutional investors demand more dependable sustainability information across tokenized investment offerings.

Expanding Access to Verified ESG Metrics

Diginex said the partnership is designed to solve a persistent data gap across sustainability-linked markets. Institutions investing in renewable energy projects, climate-aligned infrastructure, and carbon market initiatives often struggle to access real-time ESG information that meets evolving regulatory expectations.

By embedding the diginexESG system into EVIDENT's infrastructure, users will be able to assess environmental impact and governance performance through globally recognized sustainability standards.

Why the Integration Matters for Tokenized Assets

Tokenization continues to transform the way capital flows into private-market opportunities, particularly those tied to sustainability outcomes.

As more projects transition onto digital rails, issuers must present auditable ESG credentials to attract institutional funding and satisfy compliance requirements.

The collaboration aims to streamline this process, enabling transparency to follow the asset from issuance through secondary trading.

Leadership Perspectives on the Partnership

Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex, stated that investors are increasingly seeking trustworthy impact data as tokenized financial products expand in scale and complexity. "Tokenization is transforming how sustainable assets are funded, but without robust ESG data, it’s like navigating without a compass," Blick said.

He added, “Through the alliance with EVIDENT, we’re not just providing data—we’re embedding trust and transparency at the core of tokenized markets.”

Price Action: DGNX shares were trading higher by 7.87% to $14.66 at last check Tuesday.

