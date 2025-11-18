SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Tumbles 40% In A Month Despite Earnings Beat, CEO Optimism

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning, extending a sharp sell-off that has wiped out over 41% of the stock's value in the past month.

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials have slashed hopes for a December rate cut, reigniting a tech sector selloff that is punishing speculative AI assets regardless of operational performance. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The continued volatility follows the company’s third-quarter earnings report released earlier this month. Despite posting record revenue of $42.05 million, a 68% year-over-year surge that beat analyst estimates, and matching adjusted EPS expectations with a 3-cent loss, the market reaction has been decidedly bearish.

Management remains outwardly aggressive. CEO Kevan Mohajer recently asserted that SoundHound's technology now outperforms “Big Tech” rivals by up to 40% in accuracy and highlighted a new “eight-figure” robotics contract in China. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $165 million to $180 million.

However, the disconnect between these ambitious operational milestones and the stock’s immediate performance suggests investors are reassessing the premium valuation of this voice-AI player amid a broader “sell the news” sentiment.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings underscore this volatility, assigning SoundHound a high Momentum score of 87.82 even as price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons remain negative.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were down 1.41% at $11.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

