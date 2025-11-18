What's Going On With BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning, bouncing back following a volatile week in which the stock shed approximately 13% over five days, including an 8% slide on Monday.

Investors remain cautious ahead of post-shutdown economic data and Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday, fueling recent volatility. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Despite the recent bearish price action, the AI solutions provider has delivered positive fundamental news. In its recent third-quarter report, BigBear.ai beat expectations with revenue of $33.14 million and a narrower-than-expected loss of 3 cents per share. Management also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance.

Sentiment remains lifted by the company's acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform for government security. H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck recently reiterated a Buy rating with an $8 price target, implying significant upside from current levels.

Buck views the Ask Sage deal as a “major 2026 catalyst” that could pivot the company toward a SaaS-like model and drive revenue to a projected $200 million in 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, BBAI currently displays an exceptional Momentum score of 96.18, heavily contrasted by a very low Growth score of 4.91.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were up 1.15% at $5.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

