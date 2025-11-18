tickers of top stock movers
November 18, 2025 8:23 AM 2 min read

Helmerich and Payne, Invivyd, Home Depot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Helmerich and Payne reported a loss of 1 cent per share for the fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.012 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $973.678 million.

Helmerich and Payne shares dipped 7% to $25.69 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Alpha Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares dipped 19% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after surging 132% on Monday.
  • Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) fell 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $125 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) fell 7.3% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
  • H World Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) fell 6.7% to $41.95 in pre-market trading. H World Group recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) fell 6.6% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) declined 6% to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
  • OBOOK Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OWLS) fell 5.6% to $7.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Iperionx Ltd (NASDAQ:IPX) fell 5% to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) slipped 2% to $351.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and lowered FY25 adjusted EPS outlook.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ATGL Logo
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$15.80-26.9%
Overview
FULC Logo
FULCFulcrum Therapeutics Inc
$9.01-6.63%
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$343.65-4.02%
HP Logo
HPHelmerich & Payne Inc
$25.13-8.15%
HTHT Logo
HTHTH World Group Ltd
$41.95-6.65%
IPX Logo
IPXIperionX Ltd
$32.00-7.81%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$2.40-15.5%
NICE Logo
NICENICE Ltd
$111.93-7.39%
OWLS Logo
OWLSOBOOK Holdings Inc
$7.53-5.64%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.89-4.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved