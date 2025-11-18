Helmerich and Payne, Invivyd, Home Depot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
Helmerich and Payne reported a loss of 1 cent per share for the fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.012 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $973.678 million.
Helmerich and Payne shares dipped 7% to $25.69 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Alpha Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares dipped 19% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after surging 132% on Monday.
- Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) fell 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $125 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) fell 7.3% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
- H World Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) fell 6.7% to $41.95 in pre-market trading. H World Group recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) fell 6.6% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) declined 6% to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
- OBOOK Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OWLS) fell 5.6% to $7.53 in pre-market trading.
- Iperionx Ltd (NASDAQ:IPX) fell 5% to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) slipped 2% to $351.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and lowered FY25 adjusted EPS outlook.
