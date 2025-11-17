BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Slides 8% As Tech Sell-Off Continues

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trading lower Monday afternoon, caught in a broad market downdraft as Wall Street kicked off the new week on a down note.

The move follows the worst weekly slump for tech stocks since April, as investors remain cautious ahead of a flood of economic data following the end of the government shutdown and Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report on Wednesday.

What To Know: BBAI’s decline comes amid weakness from last week following third-quarter earnings. The company beat analyst estimates, posting revenue of $33.14 million and a narrower-than-expected loss of three cents per share.

The company also announced the acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform for secure government environments. H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating with an $8 price target, calling the acquisition a “major 2026 catalyst.”

Buck projects the deal will act as a “swing factor,” helping BigBear.ai pivot to a SaaS-like model and drive 2026 revenue to a forecast of $200 million while improving margins. Monday’s drop otherwise appears to be linked to the broader market pressure.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, BBAI currently displays an exceptional Momentum score of 96.99, heavily contrasted by a very low Growth score of 4.87.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were down 8.09% at $5.57 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

