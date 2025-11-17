What's Going On With Beyond Meat Shares Monday?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading lower on Monday, extending a loss of more than 30% over the past month.

What To Know: On Nov. 10, the company reported third-quarter earnings. Specifically, the company reported an adjusted loss of 47 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 31 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $70.21 million, beating the consensus estimate of $68.95 million.

Furthermore, the company issued fourth-quarter outlook. The company sees sales of between $60 million and $65 million, versus the consensus estimate of $70.03 million.

BYND Analysis: Beyond stock is trading near its 52-week low of 50 cents, reflecting a significant decline of 73.4% year-to-date. This sharp downturn has placed the stock in a precarious position, with the current price hovering just above critical support levels.

From a technical perspective, Beyond Meat is trading approximately 49.3% below its 50-day moving average of $2.02 and about 64.1% below its 200-day moving average of $2.85. This substantial gap indicates a bearish trend, as the stock has struggled to regain momentum over the past several months. The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 40.59, signaling a neutral position but leaning towards oversold conditions, which could suggest potential for a short-term rebound if buying interest returns.

With no clear support levels identified from recent price action, the 50-day moving average may serve as the primary support point. Conversely, the absence of defined resistance levels means that the psychological barrier of $1.50 could act as a potential resistance point if the stock attempts to recover. The 52-week high of $7.69 remains a distant target, emphasizing the challenges Beyond Meat faces in regaining investor confidence.

In comparison to its peers, Beyond Meat’s market capitalization of $0.49 billion positions it as a smaller player in the plant-based food sector, especially when contrasted with giants such as McDonald’s and Yum Brands, which have market caps of $218.65 billion and $41.38 billion, respectively. This disparity highlights the uphill battle Beyond Meat faces in capturing market share and investor interest amid a broader trend of declining stock performance.

Given the current setup, the stock’s proximity to its 52-week low combined with the significant distance from its moving averages suggests that any upward movement will need strong catalysts to overcome the prevailing bearish sentiment. A decisive break above the 50-day moving average could indicate a shift in momentum, but until then, the stock remains vulnerable to further downside pressure.

BYND Price Action: At the time of publication on Monday, Beyond shares are trading 2.78% lower at $1.04, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

