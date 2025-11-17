What's Going On With Webull Stock Monday?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) shares are trading lower Monday, extending a slide of more than 45% over the past three months.

What To Know: Webull is expected to report third-quarter earnings Thursday after the market closes. The company is anticipated to report earnings per share of 2 cents and revenue of $135.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

For the prior quarter, Webull reported earnings per share of 4 cents and revenue of $131.49 million as total revenues jumped 46% year-over-year. Webull said last quarter that customer assets increased 64% year-over-year, reaching an all-time high.

“The environment for retail self-directed trading was the best we’ve seen since the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the market now in a new era driven by a more discernable regulatory environment, Webull is more focused than ever on delivering new products to our sophisticated retail trading cohort,” the company said in its second-quarter earnings release.

BULL Analysis: Webull shares are trading near its 52-week low of $8.23, reflecting a significant decline of 37.8% year-to-date. This downward trajectory places the stock in a precarious position, particularly as it approaches critical support levels.

The current price is approximately 31.9% below its 50-day moving average of $12.09, indicating a pronounced bearish trend. With an RSI of 26.05, the stock is in oversold territory, suggesting that a potential rebound could be on the horizon if buying interest emerges. However, the absence of a 200-day moving average complicates the analysis, leaving the 50-day moving average as the primary reference point for support.

Given the current trading environment, the lack of established support levels further emphasizes the vulnerability of the stock. As it hovers near its 52-week low, the psychological barrier at $8.00 could serve as an informal support level, while resistance is likely to be encountered around the previous close of $8.63 and the 50-day moving average.

Webull’s market capitalization of $4.27 billion positions it as a mid-sized player in the financial services sector. The current price action reflects broader market concerns, and the stock’s ability to recover will depend on both internal performance metrics and external market conditions.

In this context, the immediate technical setup suggests that a close above the previous day’s close of $8.63 could indicate a potential reversal, while sustained trading below $8.23 may invite further selling pressure. Investors should be cautious, as the current oversold condition could lead to a short-term bounce, but the overall trend remains bearish until a more definitive shift in momentum is observed.

BULL Price Action: At the time of writing, Webull shares are trading 5.62% lower at $8.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

