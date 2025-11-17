Why Is E.W. Scripps Stock Up Today?

Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) are rising after another media company took a significant stake in the broadcast station company.

What To Know: Sinclair, which owns almost 300 television stations, disclosed an 8.2% stake in E.W. Scripps in a regulatory filing with the SEC. The company said in the filing that it has engaged in constructive conversations regarding a potential deal with E.W. Scripps.

E.W. Scripps stock was up more than 30% following the news, according to Benzinga Pro.

Scripps’ board said in a statement that the company is focused on driving value for all of its shareholders through the continued execution of its strategic plan. The company noted that it will evaluate any potential transactions.

SSP Price Action: E.W. Scripps’ shares were up 33.01% at $4.07 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

