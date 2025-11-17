IonQ Stock Climbs On Skyloom Acquisition

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) stock is trading higher Monday afternoon, finding support after the company announced a strategic acquisition. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Monday morning, IonQ revealed it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Skyloom Global, a U.S. leader in space-based optical communications. The move is designed to accelerate IonQ’s development of a worldwide quantum networking and sensing infrastructure by integrating Skyloom’s satellite link technology.

Monday’s positive news provides a rebound from a brutal, sector-wide selloff last week. A Benzinga report last week highlighted a potential “dot-com moment” for quantum stocks, which saw over $30 billion in market value erased as investors grew skeptical about commercialization timelines.

The acquisition reinforces the underlying momentum IonQ reported on Nov. 6. The company posted strong third-quarter results, beating revenue and earnings per share estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2025 sales outlook to a range of $106 million to $110 million, versus estimates of $91.33 million

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings highlight this recent volatility for IonQ, showing a strong Momentum score of 87.25 even as its short- and medium-term price trends are rated negatively.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 2.48% at $48.35 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

