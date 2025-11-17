What's Going On With BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock?

Shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (NYSE:BMNR) are trading lower Monday morning as investors digest a wave of recent company news and weakness in crypto. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The primary catalyst for the stock remains its aggressive Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) accumulation. BitMine on Monday announced its treasury now holds over 3.55 million ETH, valued at $11.8 billion. This position makes BitMine the largest single Ethereum holder.

The company currently owns 2.9% of the total ETH supply, marking the halfway point to its stated goal of acquiring 5% of the network. Chairman Tom Lee called Ethereum a “supercycle,” comparing the current opportunity to the early internet era. The company is backed by prominent investors, including ARK's Cathie Wood and Founders Fund.

Ethereum is down more than 11.5% over the past week and is down about 1% over the past 24 hours, which is driving weakness in Ethereum treasury companies like BitMine.

Last week, the company announced a major leadership transition, appointing Chi Tsang as its new CEO. BitMine also strengthened its board by adding three new independent directors: Robert Seehan, Olivia Howe and Jason Edgeworth.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the morning’s pullback, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight the stock’s very strong Momentum score of 99.25 and a positive long-term price trend.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were down 5.32% at $32.56 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

