Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock Jumped Monday Morning

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) are trading higher Monday morning after the company announced the U.S. commercial availability of its new drug, TONMYA. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The announcement marks a major milestone, as Tonix says TONMYA is the first FDA-approved treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. The drug is a non-opioid analgesic, designed to treat the widespread pain that is a core symptom of the disease.

CEO Seth Lederman stated the launch provides a novel treatment for the estimated 10 million U.S. adults living with fibromyalgia. The FDA approved the drug on Aug. 15, following two Phase 3 trials that demonstrated a significant reduction in daily pain scores compared to placebo.

This commercial rollout follows the company's Nov. 10 earnings report, which included a revenue beat ($3.29 million actual, versus $2.30 million estimated). The launch provides investors with a new, key revenue driver for the biotechnology company.

TNXP Price Action: Tonix shares were up 6.48% at $16.93 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

