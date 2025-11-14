Why Nebius (NBIS) Stock Fell Sharply This Week

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares traded lower Friday afternoon, continuing a volatile week triggered by mixed third-quarter earnings and concerns over shareholder dilution. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The selling pressure began after Nebius reported third-quarter revenue of $146.1 million, missing the consensus estimate of $153.69 million. Sentiment was further dampened by a lowered full-year revenue outlook of $500–$550 million and the announcement of an equity distribution agreement to sell up to 25 million Class A shares.

Wall Street analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity, focusing on the company's explosive 237% year-over-year revenue growth and a landmark $3 billion, five-year infrastructure deal with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) .

Northland Capital Markets raised its price target to $211, while D.A. Davidson reiterated a $150 target, labeling Nebius a “top AI pick” poised for profitability in 2026.

While the stock is currently undergoing a technical correction below its 50-day moving average, the firm’s plan to expand capacity to 2.5GW suggests the long-term AI infrastructure thesis remains intact.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores this volatility, assigning NBIS a short-term negative price trend while simultaneously maintaining an exceptionally high Momentum score of 98.65.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius shares closed Friday down 5.74% at $85.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

