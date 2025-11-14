Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Friday

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon, capping a volatile week triggered by a mixed third-quarter earnings report and adjusted strategic outlook. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Earlier this week, the hydrogen fuel cell developer reported a quarterly loss of 12 cents per share, slightly beating analyst estimates of 13 cents. However, revenue came in at $177.05 million, missing Wall Street's projection of $179.53 million.

Sentiment remains weighed down by cautious commentary from JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson, who warned of extended stock volatility. Investors are digesting Plug’s decision to pause its Department of Energy loan application for a Texas plant.

Instead, the company is prioritizing immediate liquidity, aiming to raise over $275 million through asset monetization, including a deal to sell electricity rights to a data center developer.

While management highlighted reduced cash burn and a 46% sequential increase in electrolyzer revenue, the timeline for profitability remains distant. The company reaffirmed that gross-margin breakeven is not expected until the end of 2025, with positive EBITDA targeted for late 2026.

This extended wait for a financial turnaround continues to drive selling pressure as the market closes out the week.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores this immediate selling pressure, flagging a bearish Short-term price trend despite a robust Momentum score of 96.31.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were down 6.02% at $2.33 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

How To Buy PLUG Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Plug Power – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Plug Power, which is trading at $2.33 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 42.92 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock