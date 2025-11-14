JPMorgan Remains Overweight On Block (XYZ): What Investors Need To Know

Block Inc (NYSE:XYZ) shares are trading marginally lower Friday morning, continuing to digest last week’s third-quarter earnings miss. Despite the recent pullback, J.P. Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating on the stock, citing a significant “step-up in product velocity” following the company’s inaugural Cash App Release. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Analyst Tien-tsin Huang highlighted several new features designed to differentiate Cash App from traditional financial institutions. Key announcements included “Cash App Green,” a status program offering perks like 3.5% savings interest to active users , and a “Modern Credit Approach” that utilizes real-time financial data rather than traditional credit checks.

The firm also noted the introduction of Moneybot, an AI financial assistant, and new capabilities allowing users to pay Lightning-enabled merchants directly with USD.

While the stock remains under pressure after missing third-quarter revenue estimates ($6.11 billion vs. $6.31 billion), J.P. Morgan views these product innovations as central to their bullish thesis.

Investors are now looking toward the upcoming Investor Day on Nov. 19 for further clarity on Block’s mid-term ambitions.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the company’s underlying potential with a robust Growth score of 93.71, which stands in contrast to a weaker Momentum rating of 25.20.

XYZ Price Action: Block shares were down 1.28% at $61.50 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

