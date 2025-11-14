What's Going On With Applied Materials Shares Friday?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are trading flat Friday. The company reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.17, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10. In addition, Applied Materials reported sales of $6.80 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion.

Quarterly revenue declined 3% year over year, while quarterly GAAP EPS rose 14% and non-GAAP EPS declined 6% year over year. The company said it continues to see demand tied to AI-related investments in advanced semiconductors and wafer fab equipment.

President and CEO Gary Dickerson said fiscal 2025 marked the company's sixth straight year of growth and highlighted its position in leading-edge logic, DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. CFO Brice Hill said Applied Materials is preparing its operations and service organizations to support higher demand beginning in the second half of calendar 2026.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Needham analyst Charles Shi reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials and maintained a $260 price target.

reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials and maintained a $260 price target. Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab downgraded Applied Materials from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and maintained a $190 price target.

downgraded Applied Materials from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and maintained a $190 price target. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating on Applied Materials and lowered the price target from $215 to $205.

maintained a Neutral rating on Applied Materials and lowered the price target from $215 to $205. B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials and raised the price target from $265 to $270.

reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials and raised the price target from $265 to $270. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse reiterated an Overweight rating on Applied Materials and maintained a $300 price target.

AMAT Price Action: At the time of writing, Applied Materials shares are trading 0.28% lower at $220.45, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock