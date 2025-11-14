DoorDash Shares Rebound As Needham Calls Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) shares are trading higher Friday morning after Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, arguing that the market's reaction to the company’s recent earnings report was excessive.

What To Know: While Needham analyst Bernie McTernan lowered the price target to $275 from $300 to reflect updated earnings models and the integration of Deliveroo, the firm emphasized that the recent pullback is a distinct “buying opportunity”.

The note highlights that DoorDash lost nearly $30 billion in market cap following the announcement of new investments for 2026, a reaction Needham deems disproportionate given the company’s strong fundamentals.

Needham pointed to DoorDash's third-quarter results as evidence of a “banner year,” noting that total orders accelerated 21% year-over-year while Marketplace Gross Order Value increased 25%.

The analyst argues that the flagged 2026 investments are necessary to sustain this growth trajectory rather than a sign of slowing momentum.

Positive sentiment may also be supported by news that DoorDash is expanding its autonomous delivery partnership with Coco Robotics into Miami, further diversifying its fulfillment capabilities.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the company’s expansion potential with a standout Growth score of 97.17, despite currently bearish price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 4.95% at $204.88 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

